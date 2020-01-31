Why Buffett selling his papers doesn’t bother me

By Joey Young

Newspaper Disruptor

Kansas Publishing Ventures

I like to think I am well read. When Lindsey and I started this journey of newspaper ownership over seven years ago, we didn’t do it blind.

We read “The E-Myth” by Michael E. Gerber and “Brewing Up a Business: Adventures in Beer from the Founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery” by Sam Calagione before we ever signed the dotted line for our first paper, The Clarion.

Since then, I have read anything I can get my hands on about Mark Cuban and have read books like “Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike” by Phil Knight, and even “The Snowball” by Alice Schroeder, which is a very intense biography of Warren Buffett.

Those books above are just a few of the things I have taken in over the years and some of my favorites, and they are part of my effort to constantly be learning about business and leadership as we forge ahead in our entrepreneurial journey.

“The Snowball” gave great insight into Warren Buffett. What made him tick, what sorts of investments he has made and why, mistakes he has made throughout life, and genuinely shows why he is one of the true geniuses of our time. Read the rest of the post here.