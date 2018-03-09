/UA J-school hosts inaugural Hall of Fame

  •  
  •  
  • March 9, 2018
SAVE THE DATE:
Saturday, April 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Reserve tickets now; honor inductees with a note or donation
 

There are three ways for you to participate in the celebration of the inaugural University of Arizona School of Journalism Hall of Fame.

University of Arizona Journalism School 2018 Hall of Fame honorees

Clockwise, from top left: Gilbert Bailon, Don Carson, Nancy Cleeland, Richard Gilman, Florence Graves, Savannah Guthrie, Jane Kay, Doug Martin, Sherman Miller, Lynne Olson, Mort Rosenblum, Jacqueline Sharkey, Frank Sotomayor and Bill Walsh. Couples: Top, Hugh and Jan Harelson; and Luda and Donald Soldwedel.

The first is to attend the brunch and ceremony April 7 in Tucson. Event detail and ticket reservations. 
 
You can share memories and good wishes by sending an email or a note to any or all of our honorees. These will be shared with them and archived as part of the history of the Hall of Fame. Email bjbuelcarter@gmail.com or send a note to the School of Journalism, Mike Chesnick, P.O. Box 210158B, Tucson, AZ 85721. The deadline is Friday, March 30.
 
Finally, you can make a donation in honor of the inductees through the school’s general gift fund or specific funds named in their honor. The money will go to student reporting, travel and scholarships.
 
We hope to see you April 7.
 
Mike Chesnick and Bobbie Jo Buel
event co-chairs
 
