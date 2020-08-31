Tow Center and Oregon J-school launch 2020 survey on changes reshaping local journalism

Damian Radcliffe, Professor of Journalism at the University of Oregon, in collaboration with the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, recently relaunched a new survey to better understand life at local newspapers in 2020.

We recognize that local newspapers are busy adapting to – and reporting on – the challenges of the COVID crisis, and that they already have a lot on their plates. However, your confidential and anonymous responses will help us to understand the changes that are reshaping local journalism. This data, in turn, will help inform industry decision-making, as well as support from policy makers, funders and researchers.

We hope that you and your members can spare 8-12 minutes to tell us about the impact of COVID-19, digital journalism and the future of local news. You can participate, by following this link to the survey. It closes at 11.59PM PST on Sunday 5th September 2020.

This survey builds on the “Local News in a Digital World” research project produced in 2016–17, and our hope is that the results of this new study can help better inform industry decision-making.

Should you have any questions about the survey, then please do not hesitate to contact me. We look forward to sharing the findings of this research later this year.

Thank you for your time and insights.

Damian Radcliffe

Carolyn S. Chambers Professor in Journalism

School of Journalism and Communication

University of Oregon

damianr@uoregon.edu

@damianradcliffe

541-346-7643