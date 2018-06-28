‘The Wall’, Pulitzer winning project led by Arizona Republic, will go on national tour

USA TODAY NETWORK is hosting a nationwide series of screenings of the “The Wall,” a feature-length documentary, part of the Pulitzer-prize winning multiplatform explanatory report, “The Wall: Untold Stories, Unintended Consequences.” The project, led by the Arizona Republic and USA TODAY NETWORK, explores the issues and consequences of President Trump’s proposed wall between the United States’ border with Mexico.

The film features rare footage from some of the most remote reaches of the U.S. – from the canyons of Texas’ Big Bend National Park to the Southern Arizona desert as Border Patrol agents recover bodies from the desert. Viewers will be able to watch journalists from the Arizona Republic and throughout the USA TODAY NETWORK travel the length of the U.S.-Mexico border – by land and air – documenting the possible effects of a wall on security, communities, commerce, the environment, immigrants and property rights.

The tour locations and dates currently confirmed for 2018 are:

Washington, D.C./The Newseum – July 14

Phoenix/Harkins Theaters – July 16, 18

Nashville/Nashville Public Library – July 24

El Paso – August 1

Lafayette, La. – August 24

Los Angeles/USC Annenberg School of Journalism – September 6

Austin/Online News Association conference – September 13

Murfreesboro, TN/Middle Tennessee State University – October 2, 3

Louisville, KY – October 4

Corpus Christi – November 15

More information about the tour and updates on additional screenings can be found at https://borderwallmovie.usatoday.com/.

Sources: USAToday.com