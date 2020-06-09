The Local Media Association, Local Media Consortium, Google launch “Support Local News”
$15 million campaign encourages consumers, businesses and brands to subscribe, donate, advertise
The Local Media Association and Local Media Consortium today announced the launch of a major ad campaign, “Support Local News,” in partnership with the Google News Initiative. Backed by $15 million in funding from Google, the campaign will raise awareness of the need and importance of funding newsrooms through subscriptions, donations and advertising.
The Support Local News campaign will begin today and will run in print and digital formats for the next six weeks across most local newspapers, TV and radio stations and digital sites in the U.S. and Canada. The campaign will direct people to visit the Support Local News website, where they can easily subscribe, advertise or donate — including an option to donate to a fund that supports local investigative reporting in newsrooms across North America or to further designate contributions for publishers of color to support their investigative work.