The Local Media Association, Local Media Consortium, Google launch “Support Local News”

$15 million campaign encourages consumers, businesses and brands to subscribe, donate, advertise

The Local Media Association and Local Media Consortium today announced the launch of a major ad campaign, “Support Local News,” in partnership with the Google News Initiative. Backed by $15 million in funding from Google, the campaign will raise awareness of the need and importance of funding newsrooms through subscriptions, donations and advertising.