The Daily Star’s John Kerr adds corporate responsibilities

John Kerr, the Arizona Daily Star’s vice president of advertising, has been named vice president of advertising for Amplified Connect, a new division of Lee Enterprises. Lee is the Daily Star’s parent company and partners with Gannett in the paper’s business operation.

Kerr, who will maintain his Daily Star responsibilities and continue to be Tucson-based, is part of a five-person Amplified Connect team dedicated to supporting revenue growth and audience engagement through contests, promotions and events across Lee’s 50 U.S. markets.

“This is an opportunity for other Lee properties to benefit from the successful revenue strategies and tactics John has developed here in Tucson,” said John D’Orlando, the Star’s president and publisher, “and to bring back ideas from other markets for Tucson’s business community.”

Kerr has served as the Star’s advertising vice president since January of last year, overseeing both print and digital advertising sales.

His community connections include his work with the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl since its inception. He is past recipient of the Football Bowl Association’s Volunteer of the Year for his contributions to the event. He co-chaired the 80-member bowl volunteer committee for the 2018 season and served on the bowl’s board for the 2019 event.

Kerr joined the Star in September of 2015 as its director of digital and business development. Prior to that, he served as regional digital sales manager for the Riverside/San Diego offices of CBS. His career path has included leadership roles in retail, classified, training and digital sales.

