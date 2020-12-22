Statement: News Media Alliance commends Senator Tillis for supporting copyright reform, high-quality journalism

By NMA Staff

The News Media Alliance applauds Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) for the release of the discussion draft of his proposed Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) reform bill, which includes proposals that would help news publishers to be able to protect their online content and facilitate receiving payment from the tech platforms for use of their content.

News Media Alliance President & CEO, David Chavern, stated, “It is clear that Senator Tillis’ proposal contains multiple beneficial provisions for the copyright community as a whole, and the news media industry is particularly heartened by his support for a study into an ancillary copyright for news publishers and the ability to register online content.”

