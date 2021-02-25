/Statement: Australia passes News Media Bargaining Code, platforms must pay for news

Today, the Australian Parliament voted to pass the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) news media bargaining code, which requires the dominant tech platforms to, among other things, negotiate with and compensate news publishers in Australia for use of their content online.

News Media Alliance President and CEO, David Chavern, stated, “This is a significant moment for democracy, and a major turning point in the global effort to sustain local journalism. With this bill, Australian news publishers of all sizes will finally receive the compensation they deserve, which will allow them to continue to reinvest in delivering critical news to the public.

“Quality journalism is more important than ever, with the prevalence of misinformation on many platforms threatening to overtake important factual information and investigative journalism. We view this code as a model for other countries to follow, and we commend Australia for its commitment to preserving journalism and its tenacity in pushing for a more competitive digital marketplace that does not allow a few dominant players to exert their will over others.”

