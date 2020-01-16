Sports Writer – Window Rock, Ariz.
Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc. is looking for a seasoned Sports Writer with strong interviewing skills, sound news judgment, and the ability to generate and write insightful sports stories, features and game coverage articles. Candidates need to be self-starters, able to cope with the pressure and stress of meeting weekly publication deadlines and travel. Column writing experience is a plus.
Job Responsibilities:
- Research and develop sports articles from local, regional and state sporting events.
- Conduct onsite and phone interviews with individuals; attend sporting events to obtain material and interviews for publication; verify facts and clarify information.
- Write sports articles and game recaps accurately, clearly and concisely; articles should be engaging, interesting and unbiased manner; and.
- Along with sports editor and staff, develop ideas for sports stories and features; coordinate photos for weekly publication; develop work schedule with appropriate staff.
- Collaborate and communicate effectively with others; work independently or within a team to provide complete coverage of sporting events and people.
- Must have reliable transportation, or access to it, and be able to travel within the assigned area or greater distances when needed.
- Establish social media presence on various platforms, such as; Twitter, Facebook, etc.
- Be able to take photographs and other visual elements when necessary; provide names and information for photos, statistics and graphics.
- Respect and maintain basic journalistic standards and enforce the newsroom code of ethics; exhibit professionalism and tact.
- Understand and comply with copyright, libel, privacy, and journalism ethics guidelines.
- Attend, participate and contribute to editorial meetings.
Job Requirements:
The ideal candidate must possess a strong command of AP grammar and style, and a deep knowledge of all sports. This position requires flexible work schedules, including evenings, holidays, and weekends, as the schedule varies depending on the sports calendar. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English; or closely related field and two years of experience writing sports content at a weekly or daily newspaper; or an equivalent combination of training, education and experience. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary: based on overall education and experience.
Please send application, cover letter, resume, and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates and writing and/or photography samples and clips to: Tom Arviso; Navajo Times; P.O. Box 310; Window Rock, AZ 86515 or email to tarviso@navajotimes.com. To download an application, please go to www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. Applications will not be accepted by telefax. Application deadline is February 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. For more information, telephone the Navajo Times office at (928) 871-1130.
NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Employment Act.