Sports Writer – Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc. is looking for a seasoned Sports Writer with strong interviewing skills, sound news judgment, and the ability to generate and write insightful sports stories, features and game coverage articles. Candidates need to be self-starters, able to cope with the pressure of meeting weekly publication deadlines and regular travel. Knowledge of the local sports scene and coverage area is a plus.

Job Responsibilities:

· Research and develop sports articles from local, regional and state sporting events.

· Conduct onsite and phone interviews with individuals; attend sporting events to obtain material and interviews for publication; verify facts and clarify information.

· Write sports articles and game recaps accurately, clearly and concisely; articles should be engaging, interesting and unbiased manner.

· Along with sports editor and staff, develop ideas for sports stories and features; coordinate photos for weekly publication; develop work schedule with appropriate staff.

· Collaborate and communicate effectively with others; work independently or within a team to provide complete coverage of sporting events and people.

· Must have reliable transportation, or access to it, and be able to travel within the assigned area or greater distances when needed.

· Establish social media presence on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, etc.

· Be able to take photographs and other visual elements when necessary; provide names and information for photos, statistics and graphics.

· Respect and maintain basic journalistic standards and enforce the newsroom code of ethics, honesty and trust; exhibit professionalism and tact.

· Understand and comply with copyright, libel, privacy, and journalism ethics guidelines.

· Attend, participate and contribute to editorial meetings.

Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate must possess a strong command of AP grammar and style, and a deep knowledge of all sports. This position requires flexible work schedules, including evenings, holidays, and weekends, as the schedule varies depending on the sports calendar. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English or a closely related field and two years of experience writing sports content at a weekly or daily newspaper; or an equivalent combination of training, education and experience. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary is based on overall education and experience. Housing is not provided by the Navajo Times.

Please send application, cover letter, resume, and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates and writing and/or photography samples and clips to: Tom Arviso; Navajo Times; P.O. Box 310; Window Rock, AZ 86515 or email to tarviso@navajotimes.com. To download an application, please go to www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. Applications will not be accepted by telefax. Application deadline is April 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. For more information, telephone the Navajo Times office at (928) 871-1130.

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Employment Act