SPJ Ethics Week, April 29 – May 3, 2019

SPJ’s Code of Ethics states that ethical journalism is truthful,

compassionate, independent and transparent. We need ethical journalism — and journalists who work each day with the profession’s highest

standards in mind — now more than ever.

The goal of Ethics Week is to not only help journalists explain how they

ethically cover stories, but to share with the public information about

what journalists do, how to identify ethical journalism, where to find

it and how to support it.