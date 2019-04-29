SPJ Ethics Week, April 29 – May 3, 2019
Help us #PressForEthics
SPJ’s Code of Ethics states that ethical journalism is truthful,
compassionate, independent and transparent. We need ethical journalism — and journalists who work each day with the profession’s highest
standards in mind — now more than ever.
The goal of Ethics Week is to not only help journalists explain how they
ethically cover stories, but to share with the public information about
what journalists do, how to identify ethical journalism, where to find
it and how to support it.