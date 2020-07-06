Small Business Administration releases identities of borrowers of more than $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program
The Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury today released the identities of loan recipients under the Paycheck Protection Program that received more than $150,000 in loans.
Newsrooms interested in looking into data may access the information by state here:
https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses/sba-paycheck-protection-program-loan-level-data
