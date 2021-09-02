Senate Reporter/Governor’s Office Reporter – Phoenix, Ariz.

Arizona Capitol Times looking for two reporters to work with the Arizona Capitol Times and our sister publications Yellow Sheet Report and Legislative Report to cover the Arizona Senate or the Arizona Governor’s Office. These are fast paced, demanding beats, each of which require multiple stories a week for the flagship publication and several short, hard-hitting stories a day for the sister publications.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced reporter with a background in covering state or local government and who has an affinity for political coverage. The right fit for these roles will know how to develop a far-reaching network of sources, have a well-honed knowledge of how government and politics operate, an understanding of Arizona political history, an innate curiosity, the ability to excel under pressure and stress, and a love for the written word.

The three publications under the umbrella of Arizona News Service, part of the BridgeTower Media network – lead the state in political coverage and are known for fair, accurate, unbiased reporting.

We offer a competitive salary package commensurate with experience along with a comprehensive benefits package.

BridgeTower Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer and values diversity in our workplace.

