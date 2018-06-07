Reporter – Window Rock, Ariz.

Job Opportunities at NTPC, Inc.

The Navajo Times Publishing Company is seeking qualified person(s) for the following vacant job position(s). All applicants must submit in person, by email or by mail, their original, completed and signed application, current resume, letter of interest and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates and writing and/or photography samples and clips. No application will be accepted by fax. Please email application packets to arnie@navajotimes.com or mail application to NTPC-Human Resources, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ, 86515. An application can be downloaded at: www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. For more information, contact Arnie Sarracino, Human Resources Director, at 928-871-1130.

REPORTER – Full time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Communications or closely related field plus three years’ work experience as a reporter for a weekly or daily newspaper; or equivalent combination of training, education and experience. The ideal candidate has substantial knowledge of issues facing the Navajo Nation, previous newspaper experience, strong social media skills, and familiarity with photography and multimedia. Candidates are expected to file multiple stories on a tight weekly deadline, identify and develop sources independently and exercise strong news judgment. Must possess a strong command of AP grammar and style. Must have a valid state driver’s license and a clean driving record. Must have good communication skills and be able to travel and work flexible hours. Location: Western Agency Bureau. Salary: Negotiable. Position Closes: Open Until Filled