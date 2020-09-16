Reporter & Photographer – Window Rock, Ariz.

The Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc. is seeking qualified persons for the following vacant job positions in Window Rock, Ariz. All applicants must submit in person, or by mail, a completed and signed Navajo Times application, current resume, letter of interest and any supporting documents such as diplomas, certificates and writing and/or photography samples and clips. No applications will be accepted by fax or email. Please mail application packets to: NTPC; Attn: Tom Arviso Jr.; P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ 86515. These vacant positions will be open until filled with the right persons as soon as possible. Applications can be downloaded at: www.navajotimes.com. For more information contact Tom Arviso Jr. at 928-871-1130.

Reporter

Full-time permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Communications, English or related field plus three years of progressive work experience in reporting for a publication; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Must have a valid state driver’s license and a clean driving record. Must have good communication skills and be able to travel and work flexible hours. Experience in covering hard news, local news, sports, features and taking photographs is preferred. Salary: Negotiable; based on overall education and experience.

Photographer

Full-time permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Photography, Photojournalism, Journalism, Communications or related field, plus three years work of experience as a photographer or photojournalist; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Digital photography experience and editing skills are a plus. Must have a valid state driver’s license and a clean driving record. Experience in shooting hard news, breaking news, sports and features photos is preferred. Must be able to travel and work flexible hours. Salary: Negotiable; based on overall education and experience.

Closing date: Open until filled.

NTPC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Hiring Act.

Get application download here.