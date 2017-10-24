Reporter – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Phoenix Business Journal is hiring. We have an immediate opening for an experienced reporter to cover local issues impacting Valley businesses.

Job description

The Phoenix Business Journal is looking for an ambitious and digitally-savvy reporter who will thrive in our breaking news culture. That person will join an award-winning and veteran business news team that strives to tell the important stories, experimenting with new media and going all out to cover Arizona’s economy.

This person will have the opportunity to cover a variety of beats from small business to the economy. Also required:

Contribute multiple daily stories on their beat

Contribute long-form pieces for the weekly edition

Own their audience, by every measure

Identify companies and business leaders who are or will become newsmakers

Have an active social media presence.

Work collaboratively with peers in design, research and technology.

Regularly participate in and attend Business Journal sponsored events.

Take on any other assignment made by manager(s).

Work cooperatively and collaboratively with all colleagues and professionally with sources.

Knowledge & Skill Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Minimum three years journalism experience with proven ability to write and report

Exceptional source development and news judgment

Polished business writing

Demonstrated experience breaking news online

Ability to work independently and remotely

Strong analytical and investigative abilities

Demonstrated success using social media as a newsgathering tool

If you are interested, send your resume and clips to ilowery@bizjournals.com.