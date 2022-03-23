Reporter – Fountain Hills

The Fountain Hills Times is hiring a reporter to join its editorial team.

At The Fountain Hills Times, we aim to provide our community of 25,000 with comprehensive coverage on the topics that matter most, which we achieve in our weekly print edition, online and through various special publications.

We need a reporter who is driven, has strong knowledge of AP style and can produce clean, consistent, accurate reporting.

This position is full-time (35 hours per week). Reporting is hyper-local and beats for this position include arts and entertainment, clubs, business and religion (nights and weekend work as needed, though rare for this position). Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field. This position requires weekly beat coverage, as well as stories pitched by the reporter and additional coverage as editorial needs require. An ideal applicant should also have some experience with photography.

This is an on-site position where the reporter will write weekly stories, occasionally photograph local events and work with various community entities to make sure readers know what’s happening around town.

Base pay is $16 an hour, or higher based on experience.

Please send resumé, cover letter and writing samples to Ryan Winslett at ryan@fhtimes.com.