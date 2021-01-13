Reporter – Fountain Hills, Ariz.

The Fountain Hills Times is hiring a reporter to join its editorial team.

At The Fountain Hills Times, we aim to provide our community of 25,000 with comprehensive coverage on the topics that matter most, which we achieve in our weekly print edition, online and through various special publications.

This position is part-time, with plans to shift to full-time as coverage requirements grow in the coming months. Reporting is hyper-local and beats for this position include schools, sports and religion. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree (in journalism is preferable). This position requires weekly beat coverage, as well as stories pitched by the reporter. The reporter should also be able to take photos to accompany their stories.

Please send resumé, cover letter and writing samples to Ryan Winslett at ryan@fhtimes.com