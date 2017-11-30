Reporter – Fountain Hills, Ariz.

The Fountain Hills Times is looking for a reporter to join its staff and contribute to its award-winning, weekly publication.

This position requires an ambitious writer who is able to build stories that both inform and entertain. Primary beats for this position include schools and sports.

An ideal candidate is able to collaborate with other reporters, provide weekly coverage for their beats, enterprise features and take on additional assignments as requested by the editor. This position requires solid writing, communication and photography skills, as well as the ability to work independently.

Living within the community is strongly recommended, as this position requires coverage of evening meetings/sports events and the occasional weekend assignment. A Bachelor’s degree (English, Journalism, Communications or a related field) or equivalent experience is also required.

This position offers a competitive salary, vacation and sick time, medical benefits and the opportunity to work in a friendly Valley community.

For more information, contact Ryan Winslett at ryan@fhtimes.com. Resume and clips may be sent to this same address.