Reporter/Commercial Real Estate – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Phoenix Business Journal is looking for a reporter who can marry strong traditional journalism skills – source building, sharp news judgment, interviewing prowess, strong analytical and investigative reporting, clear writing, document use – with online and social media know-how. Whatever the platform, this reporter will produce content that is accompanied by perspective and context for a vibrant audience of business owners, executives and professionals in the metro Phoenix market.

Specifically, this reporter will cover real estate, producing everything from scoops about important commercial real estate deals, expansions and relocations, to coverage of important real estate events, trends and major real estate executives — essentially adding a face and a personality to the story. A good Business Journal reporter is editor of his or her own beat coverage, and is easily able to assess what merits a story, an in-depth investigation or just a brief.

Duties

A Business Journal reporter is competitive, collaborative and curious. He or she is expected to contribute both short- and long-form stories to our news products online, in email, on mobile and in print. Specifically, reporters are expected to own every important story on their beat(s); use networking events, social media platforms and other community-building outlets to expand and fortify their source base and audience; work collaboratively with other newsroom staffers to maximize impact and accessibility of stories reported; and meet or exceed goals related to audience engagement. Also, scoops matter. A lot.

Skills

Proven excellence in reporting and writing.

Desire and ability to break news and to identify newsworthy events and sources.

Strong analytical and investigative-interviewing skills.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively.

Ability to relate comfortably to a wide range of people, in person, on the phone and online.

A clear drive to develop sources and build audience.

Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure.

Ability to leverage relationships with sources to deliver content that differentiates the organization from competitors.

Multimedia skills, including video, photos, broadcast, on-camera, helpful.

Experience

Minimum of 3-5 years of journalism experience.

Proven experience building, maintaining and engaging an active audience.

Proven experience building and maintaining a strong source base.

Knowledge of business principles essential.

Dallas community experience a plus.

Education

B.A. journalism or equivalent work experience.

To apply, email a resume, cover letter and links to clips that best show enterprise and scoops reporting to Ilana Lowery, editor-in-chief, Phoenix Business Journal, ilowery@bizjournals.com.