/Pulitzer Prize Board announces new Audio Reporting category

New York, NY (Dec. 5, 2019) — The Pulitzer Prize Board today announces a new Journalism prize category for the 2020 prize cycle: Audio Reporting.

“The renaissance of audio journalism in recent years has given rise to an extraordinary array of non-fiction storytelling. To recognize the best of that work, the Pulitzer Board is launching an experimental category to honor it,” Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy said.

The new prize will be awarded “For a distinguished example of audio journalism that serves the public interest, characterized by revelatory reporting and illuminating storytelling.’’

The Board invites submissions from producers of radio programs and podcasts that exemplify the excellence the Pulitzer Prizes have honored for more than a century. Competitive entries will reflect the work the Prizes has championed traditionally, from investigative reporting that exposes wrongdoing to dynamic features, and news coverage of major issues or events.

News organizations currently eligible to compete for the Pulitzer Prize — “U.S. newspapers, magazines, wire services and online news sites that publish regularly’’ — will be permitted to enter audio stories in this new category, as will independent American producers and U.S. radio broadcast outlets. Non-U.S. outlets are ineligible. Eligibility rules for the other 14 Journalism categories will remain intact.

All entries must adhere to the highest journalistic principles, including a commitment to honesty with both audiences and subjects. Rigorous and transparent sourcing will be an important factor in the judging. Entered work must have been aired during the 2019 calendar year. FAQs with further details regarding the entry process are available at Pulitzer.org.

The contest for Audio Reporting and all other Journalism categories will open on December 16, 2019, and the deadline for all submissions is January 24, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Audio entries must be submitted without preroll advertising.

Also beginning this year, applicants in relevant Journalism categories may submit work for prize consideration via weblink, or by uploading PDFs as they have in the past.

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911. A portion of his bequest was used to found the School of Journalism in 1912 and to establish the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.

The 19-member Pulitzer Board is composed mainly of leading journalists or news executives from media outlets across the U.S., as well as five academics or persons in the arts. The dean of Columbia Journalism School and the administrator of the Prizes are nonvoting members. The chair rotates annually to the most senior member or members. The board is self-perpetuating in the election of members. Voting members may serve three terms of three years each for a total of nine years.