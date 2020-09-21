/Publishers: Completing your statement of ownership – USPS form 3526

NNA ISSUE BRIEF:

Completing Your Statement of Ownership

If Your Periodical Frequency Changed

It is nearly time to complete USPS form 3526 declaring statement of ownership for Periodicals permits. This declaration is required by statute every year for Periodicals permit owners.

This form must be published in your newspaper as follows:

Dailies and 2-3 Times Weekly: by Oct. 10

Weeklies: by Oct. 31

Many newspapers have changed frequency during the pandemic but have not yet been required to change their permits to reflect the new frequency. Questions have arisen about which frequency to declare on the form.

NNA consulted the USPS Pricing and Classification Service Center for guidance.

Here are some tips.