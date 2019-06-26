Publisher/Sales – Globe, Ariz.

Are you looking to take the next step in your newspaper career by becoming a Publisher? We are looking for a qualified and talented revenue minded publisher/sales and multimedia marketing pro to lead southern Gila County number one advertising medium and award-winning community newspapers —the Arizona Silver Belt, Copper Country News, Gateway to the Copper Corridor Magazine and Apache Moccasin— all award-winning weekly newspapers in Globe, Arizona.

Globe is located in the foothills of the Pinal Mountains, directly 60 miles east of the Phoenix metro area. If you love the outdoors and still having the option to be close to a big city, Globe is perfect. Ideal candidate must possess strong sales and sales management skills, multimedia marketing skills and managerial abilities. Previous management and sales experience is a huge plus. Position manages a newspaper staff of seven staff members, overseeing operations from top to bottom, actively selling newspaper print and digital advertising and niche products to existing and new customers in person and over the phone in Globe, Arizona and surrounding areas in the region.

At News Media Corporation, our Publishers enjoy a solid compensation and full benefit package. Pay plan includes salary plus bonus (approximately $60,000 base plus bonus potential—with more revenue, EBITDA and digital growth). Opportunity for career advancement in nationwide private family owned media company within News Media Corporation. Please contact J.J. Tompkins at (815) 904-1544, email: jj@newsmediacorp.com