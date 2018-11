Publisher/Multimedia Marketing Director – Page, Ariz.

Job Status: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 to $60,000

Website: www.lakepowellchronicle.com

Description:

Are you looking to take the next step in your newspaper career by becoming a publisher? If so, welcome to beautiful northern Arizona! World-class outdoor recreation, fishing, boating, hunting, backpacking, camping and much more await the new publisher of the Lake Powell Chronicle — an award-winning weekly newspaper in Page, Arizona — located just minutes from the incredible Lake Powell and the door step of the majestic Grand Canyon!

We are looking for a qualified and talented publisher/sales and multimedia marketing pro to lead northern Coconino County’s number one advertising medium and award-winning community newspaper. Ideal candidate must possess strong sales and multimedia marketing skills and abilities, solid management abilities, strong people and customer service skills, strong organizational skills, creative abilities and be highly motivated and driven to be successful in producing a quality community newspaper as well as newspaper advertising print and digital sales. Previous management and sales experience is a huge plus.

This publisher/multimedia marketing director position, based out of one of the most beautiful locations in the United States, will require managing a newspaper staff of seven staff members, overseeing operation from top to bottom, actively selling newspaper print and digital advertising and niche products to existing and new customers in person and over the phone in Page, Arizona and surrounding areas around the region. Successful candidate will present themselves extremely well to customers, have excellent time management and organizational skills as well as the ability to multitask and be very effective in a deadline-driven and fast-paced environment.

Our publishers enjoy a solid compensation and benefit package that includes medical insurance and discount prescription service, life insurance, paid vacation, sick and personal leave, 401(k) retirement plan, mileage and expense reimbursement. Pay plan includes salary plus bonus (approximately $60,000 total pay — more with revenue growth). Fast-track advancement and management opportunities are available within our family of community newspapers located in nine states to successful and dedicated employees with a proven track record.

Only candidates seriously interested in this position need apply. Please e-mail cover letter and resume to News Media Corporation Group Publisher Mike Jensen at mjensen@wyomingnewspapersinc.com