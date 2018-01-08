Publisher/Marketing Director – Page, Ariz.

Welcome to beautiful northern Arizona! World-class outdoor recreation, fishing, boating, hunting, backpacking, camping and much more await the new publisher of the Lake Powell Chronicle — an award-winning weekly newspaper in Page — located just minutes from the incredible Lake Powell and the door step of the majestic Grand Canyon!

Are you looking to take the next step in your newspaper career by becoming a publisher? We are looking for a qualified and talented publisher/sales and marketing pro to lead northern Coconino County’s number one advertising medium and award-winning community newspaper. Ideal candidate must possess strong sales and marketing skills and abilities, solid management abilities, strong people and customer service skills, strong organizational skills, creative abilities and be highly motivated and driven to be successful in producing a quality community newspaper as well as newspaper advertising print and digital sales. Previous management and sales experience is a huge plus.

This publisher/marketing director position, based out of one of the most beautiful locations in the United States, will require managing a newspaper staff of seven staff members, overseeing operation from top to bottom, actively selling newspaper print and digital advertising and niche products to existing and new customers in person and over the phone in Page, Arizona and surrounding areas. Successful candidate will present themselves extremely well to customers, have excellent time management and organizational skills as well as the ability to multitask and be very effective in a deadline-driven and fast-paced environment.

Our publishers enjoy a solid compensation and benefit package that includes medical insurance and discount prescription service, life insurance, paid vacation, sick and personal leave, 401(k) retirement plan, mileage and expense reimbursement. Pay commensurate with experience. Fast-track advancement and management opportunities are available within our family of community newspapers located in nine states to successful and dedicated employees with a proven track record.

Only candidates seriously interested in this position need apply. This position will be filled at the earliest possible time frame. Please e-mail cover letter and resume to Group Publisher Mike Jensen at: mjensen@wyomingnewspapersinc.com.