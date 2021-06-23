Program and Content Manager – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) has a job opening for a program and content manager in it’s single-person office at the Cronkite School at ASU.

The duties and responsibilities of the program and content manager include:

• Writing, editing, assigning and updating the website, social media and event content, including text and images

• Monitoring SABEW content for appropriateness of tone, style and subject matter tied to its brand

• Using a team editorial calendar to organize content production throughout an annual cycle of activities

• Tracking analytics to measure the value of all of SABEW’s content, including website pages, social media likes/retweets, and webinar or session attendance

• Working with the executive director to identify program funders and draft grant proposals.

• Initiating and developing mutually-beneficial content partnerships

• Interacting with board committees as they discuss conference sessions, webinars and other member programs

• Overseeing vendor agreements for the SABEW websites, and awards and conference software platforms

Requirements:

• BA in journalism, communication or marketing

• At least four years’ experience with enterprise reporting and editing

• Strong interest in tracking business journalism and news

• Excellent writing and editing skills, proficient in AP style

• Proven networker and relationship-builder

• Comfortable multi-tasking and working with details

• Familiarity with Excel, WordPress, Mailchimp and Buffer (or similar social platforms) helpful

Other information:

The compensation includes a salary of $60,000 a year plus a flex spending account, retirement eligibility after one year, and health, dental and vision insurance. SABEW is seeking an applicant who will work in the SABEW office at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in Phoenix. Some travel will be required one to three times per year to conferences and for meetings.

SABEW is an equal opportunity employer.

Email Renee McGivern, director of new initiatives, with an email (only) introduction and an attached resume. Send to rmcgivern@sabew.org