Production/Graphics Manager – Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

River Cities Newspapers (Chamber Member: Lake Havasu City), publisher of the daily newspaper Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City, AZ., the weekly Parker Pioneer and digital havasunews.com seeks a Production/Graphics Manager.

This position is responsible for advertising graphic design, page flow and pre-press production for all RCN publications. This position oversees and leads a creative staff by example to assure high quality graphics and pages are delivered to press in a timely manner.

The selected candidate must have a deep understanding of graphic design processes, including proficiency in using common ad design, photo and page design software. A college degree or equivalent work experience is required, along with supervisory experience. Full time with benefits.

Email: cwalker@havasunews.com with resume.