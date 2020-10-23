Print Advertising Consultant – Casa Grande, Ariz.

We are looking for an aggressive, sales-driven individual who can work independently in an ongoing sales effort to grow advertising, brand recognition and publication awareness in the Casa Grande Valley.

This position requires actively engaging with the business community and creating relationships. Individual will make door-to-door visits, prepare multi-platform proposals, make sure payments remain current and service accounts on an ongoing basis. You must have knowledge of different advertising mediums to be considered a candidate for this position. Must have reliable vehicle.

We are an established media company that has been family-owned and operated since 1963. Our portfolio includes print, digital and online advertising as well as direct-mail and commercial printing services.

All finalists must pass a pre-employment drug test. Male or female. E.O.E. Compensation includes base salary and commissions. Achieving sales goals will allow for additional bonuses. Mileage reimbursement available. We offer medical and dental benefits along with 401K to full-time employees. Other benefits include paid time off. Send resume and references to alee@pinalcentral.com