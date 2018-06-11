“Print” Act introduced in house to protect publishers and printers from harmful tariffs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Arlington, VA – Rep. Kristi Noem, (R-SD) and Charlie Crist (D-FL) yesterday (June 7) introduced legislation to suspend tariffs on Canadian imports of uncoated groundwood paper, which includes newsprint used by newspapers, book publishers, printers and direct mail companies.

The legislation, H.R. 6031 – “Protecting Rational Incentives in Newsprint Trade Act of 2018” or “PRINT Act” – would temporarily halt both the preliminary and any final duties while the Department of Commerce completes its study on the economic health of the printing and publishing industries. The study would, among other things, examine whether the tariffs would harm local news coverage, reduce employment in the publishing and printing industries, or harm local businesses that advertise in local newspapers.

The House bill is identical to S.2835 that was introduced by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) in May. At introduction, the House measure was supported by the following original co-sponsors: Representatives Bill Flores (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Lynn Jenkins (R-KS), Bruce Poliquin (R-ME), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Rodney Davis (R-IL) and Jason Smith (R-MO).

Many local newspapers and printers have experienced price increases and a disruption in supply since preliminary countervailing and antidumping duties were assessed earlier this year. They have warned policymakers that the import tariffs – as high as 32 percent – would jeopardize the viability of the industry and threatens the over 600,000 U.S. workers in publishing, printing and related industries. The tariffs are being sought by one mill, North Pacific Paper Company, that is owned by a New York-based private equity firm.

The full press release can be found on the NMA website – click here.