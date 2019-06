Press Operator – Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Prescott News Network, located in the beautiful mountains of Prescott Valley, Arizona, is seeking an open web press operator for newspaper and commercial printing on the Goss Community Press, 4/4 process color, press maintenance experience required.

Full-time, graveyard shift, excellent benefits package, 401(k), PTO. NSE EEOE Send your resume to: wnirecruit@westernnews.com or mail to 8303 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.