PBS NewsHour announces launch of PBS NewsHour West at ASU’s Cronkite School

PBS NewsHour, the national nightly newscast known for its in-depth exploration of the day’s most critical issues, is opening a western news bureau at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication under a new partnership with Arizona State University.

PBS NewsHour West, made possible with the generous support of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, will allow NewsHour’s nightly broadcast to better serve audiences in the West and online, and to continue its expansion into a 24/7 news operation.

