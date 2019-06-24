Payson Roundup supports Payson Book Fest in its fifth year

By Marie A. Fasano

Arizona Professional Writers, President

The fifth annual Payson Book Festival, Inc. July 20 will showcase 90 Arizona authors with fiction and non-fiction books of many genres at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, Hwy 87 mile marker 251, Payson, AZ 85541. Supported by the Payson Roundup and sponsored by Arizona Professional Writers (APW), Rim Country chapter, the goal of the festival is to promote literacy with a celebration of books for readers of all ages. Activities include: Kid Zone sessions for youngsters, author presentations, cowboy poetry and songs.

Click on image for larger view

Presenters include: Marshall Trimble, official Arizona State Historian; “Buckshot Dot” who will share her original western poetry and songs; Bob Bose Bell, author and illustrator from True Grit magazine; Dave Munsey Legendary weatherman for Channel 10 in Phoenix for more than forty-two years and Emmy Award winner and Hall of Fame Journalist; Nikos Ligidakis, renowned Greek chef and cook book author; Teresa Sneed with her series on the Witches of Salem and many more.

Sit and enjoy the presentations, ask questions of your favorite authors, book signings. Food is available in the Casino. Kids can meet the Story Monster, Mogollon Monster and Storybook Lady.

Free book gifts and silent auction items for bid all day. The Kids Zone sessions will have Story Times, a Puppet Show and other creative activities.

The festival’s mission is to enhance the love of reading by providing a friendly environment with personal interaction between Arizona authors and readers of all ages. Come and join us Saturday, July 20, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Much more information at paysonbookfestival.org.