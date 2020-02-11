Payson Roundup hosts annual “Best of Rim Country”

A record number of people came out to the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino’s ballroom Monday night, February 3, to learn who would win the coveted Best of the Rim awards. The Best of the Rim starts each year with voting on November 1. This year, some 3,000 Rim Country residents cast 280,000 votes for their favorites in 143 categories. The Payson Roundup ran a special section in its print edition with the winners and five finalists in all categories.

Doors opened at 4:30 p.m. with the two-hour program kicking off at 5 p.m. More than 700 people attending free the event, and for the first time nearly 60 tables were sold to local businesses who used the event to celebrate the year’s success with the workers who made it possible. Attendees were treated to appetizer tables located in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant, next to the main event hall at the casino.

Roundup General Manager Gary Tackett read through the five top vote-getters in each category and then announced the winners, as people at their tables gossiped, cheered and sometimes groaned. Often, the cheers swept through the room as popular winners threaded through the closely packed tables to pick up their awards.

Click on images below to see larger view.