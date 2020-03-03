Page Designer – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Come to sunny Southern Arizona and join our team of creative newspaper designers.

A winning candidate should have experience with Adobe Creative Cloud – with an emphasis on print design-oriented programs such as InDesign and Photoshop. Experience with Mac and TownNews/Blox CMS software is a plus, as is experience in a busy setting.

We want someone with a deep understanding of compelling, functional page design and typography. You should have a working knowledge of AP Style, headline writing, grammar and punctuation.

This is an exciting time to join our team at Wick Communications Co. We just launched a full line of redesigned publications. Our dynamic team of eight designers utilizes the Blox CMS platform to paginate nearly 20 newspapers.

You’ll work in our office in Sierra Vista, Ariz., in the shadows of the beautiful and stately Huachuca Mountains. The elevation in this high-desert community is 4,633 feet, ensuring mild temperatures throughout most of the year.

Interested? Please send your resume, cover letter and a link to your online portfolio to Manuel Coppola at manuel.coppola@wickcommunications.com