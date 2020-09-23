Page Designer/Copy Editor – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Herald/Review Media, is seeking page designer/copy editor. Preferred applicants will possess journalism experience at a newspaper designing pages and copy editing, with an emphasis on pagination. They need to be able to work calmly, accurately, and quickly under daily deadline pressure in a busy newsroom. Knowledge of, and interest in, local news is required, as is excellent news judgment. This is a full-time position and includes benefits. To apply, please send your resume to publisher@myheraldreview.com

Herald/Review Media is the leading news and information source in Cochise County, Arizona and part of Wick Communications. (EOE) Learn more about us at www.myheraldreview.com