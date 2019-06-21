Page Design Center/Project Director – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Do you have exceptional leadership, communication and design skills? Are you a problem-solver who has a knack for creatively finding the most efficient and happy path to achieving goals and objectives? And do you love technology, learning and coaching team members to utilize best practices and processes? Is Journalism something you’re passionate about?

If so, we’d be honored to speak to you.

This is an exciting time to join our team at Wick Communications Co. We just launched a full line of redesigned publications. Our dynamic team of eight designers utilize the Blox CMS platform to paginate nearly 20 newspapers with more publications waiting in the wings. This is a tall order that calls for working with editors, publishers, production and IT personnel collaboratively to ensure both sides of the house — advertising and editorial — are always presented on deadline in their best light.

Ideal candidates should have a proven track record of success in managing projects with various stakeholders. A strong orientation with Adobe Creative Cloud – with an emphasis on print design-oriented programs such as InDesign and Photoshop is a must. Experience with Mac and TownNews/Blox CMS software is a plus, as is execution in a busy setting.

We want someone with a deep understanding of compelling, functional design and typography. You will help teach the design desk how to keep pages fresh and interesting. You should have a working knowledge of AP Style, headline writing, grammar and punctuation.

Beyond that, we’re looking for a teammate who is an enthusiastic and resourceful planner and trouble-shooter. Your project-leadership skills will be called upon for other tasks within the organization as part of the Wick team. You will never be bored!

You’ll work in our office in Sierra Vista, Ariz., in the shadows of the beautiful and stately Huachuca Mountains. The elevation in this high-desert community is 4,633 feet, ensuring mild temperatures throughout most of the year.

If you have a strong portfolio and want to live in sunny Arizona, our design/project director position could be for you.

Interested? Please send your resume, cover letter and a link to your online portfolio to Manuel Coppola at manuel.coppola@wickcommunications.com