P/T Circulation Department Assistant – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Casa Grande Valley Newspapers, Inc. has a part-time opening in our Circulation Department for an individual to assist the Home Delivery Manager and Circulation Director.

Duties Include:

· Distributing newspapers to our Independent Contractors

· Occasional deliveries to stores and homes

· Assisting with rack repairs and collections

· Possible collections from retailers

Qualifications:

· Clean Driving Record

· Reliable, insured, economical vehicle. (Work vehicle may be available.)

· Drug Screening and Background Check

· Minimal computer skills

· Good communication skills

· Basic math skills

This is an hourly position and does include nights and weekends. May include holidays or split shifts. The right candidate will be self-motivated and work well independently. CGVNI is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace. Applications are available Monday through Friday at our Circulation office at 200 W. 2nd St. Casa Grande. No phone calls, please.