P/T Circulation Department Assistant – Casa Grande, Ariz.
Casa Grande Valley Newspapers, Inc. has a part-time opening in our Circulation Department for an individual to assist the Home Delivery Manager and Circulation Director.
Duties Include:
· Distributing newspapers to our Independent Contractors
· Occasional deliveries to stores and homes
· Assisting with rack repairs and collections
· Possible collections from retailers
Qualifications:
· Clean Driving Record
· Reliable, insured, economical vehicle. (Work vehicle may be available.)
· Drug Screening and Background Check
· Minimal computer skills
· Good communication skills
· Basic math skills
This is an hourly position and does include nights and weekends. May include holidays or split shifts. The right candidate will be self-motivated and work well independently. CGVNI is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace. Applications are available Monday through Friday at our Circulation office at 200 W. 2nd St. Casa Grande. No phone calls, please.