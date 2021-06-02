Notes from the ANA Director

Hello ANA Members!

Here are some things we are keeping our eyes on. This last week at the Legislature the members were unable to come to a consensus and pass a new budget. Our lobbyist has been keeping a keen eye on what is going on and trying to make sure that nothing gets slipped in that will negatively affect our association, for example HB2893/SB1821 which both deal with release of body cam footage. The session is set to reconvene on June 10th – we will keep you posted.

The Marijuana Advertising bill (HB2809) failed in the Senate. I know that many of you have questions about guidelines. Once the budget passes (so we know they won’t sneak anything about that in there), we will be revisiting the guidelines and send out an updated version.

I am getting out and about visiting newspapers, I hope to see you soon. If you have something happening in your area, let me know as I would love to participate.

I have also had meetings with several agencies learning more about how we can work with them to bring you larger buys. Stay tuned for more information on that.

Also – Save the date! October 9th at the Wild Horse Pass Casino in Chandler, Arizona for our convention and awards. Oh, and you have to enter if you want to win!! Get your entries in by June 7th.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson