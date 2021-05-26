Notes from the ANA Director, Lisa Simpson

Hello ANA Members!

I have finished my first 30 days as your new Executive Director, and I wanted to send a note to let you know about my progress and goals.

On my second day, I met with our lobbyist to discuss some media access challenges we were having with the Election Audit. Yep, right in the fire. With John Moody’s guidance, we were able to work with our friends at the Arizona Broadcasters Association and other media groups to ensure that there would be access for our journalists to cover this event Also, starting when I did, dropped me right into planning and execution of the 2021 ANA’s Better Newspaper Contest and Excellence in Advertising Contest. You should have all received your packets from Julie by now. Remember, you cannot win if you do not enter, and the deadline has been extended to June 7th! We are also frantically working to get our annual convention planned. The convention will be on October 9th and will be held at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler, Arizona. There will be more details to follow, but we are planning to hold this year’s event safely and in person. For future events, we are planning travel around Arizona. A goal of mine is to have the next few years mapped out soon.

On to top priorities for 2021.

· Meeting everyone. It is important to me to know what ANA can do to help you be successful. What do you need from us? How can we improve? I will be reaching out to set up in person or video meeting. I want to get to know you!

· Education. We should be a resource for our members. We will be working to improve the education resources available and will be looking for input.

· Monitoring legislative sessions at the Arizona State Legislature so our best interests are protected.

· Revenue. The ANA has many advertising programs available that benefit both the newspapers and the association. We are looking at ways to expand these programs, bring new ideas, educate the members on what is currently available, and grow our advertiser base.

· Communication. Beginning with this note and following it up with updates in our weekly newsletter. We want to improve how we interact. We will be updating our website and our newsletter and finding new ways to open the communication between the association, board, and members.

I look forward to meeting each and every member paper and learn how we can grow together.

Best regards,

Lisa Simpson