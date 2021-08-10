Notes from the ANA Director

I’ve just returned from the NAM (Newspaper Association Managers) Conference in Madison, WI. It was a two-and-a-half-day conference filled with many great seminars, and was highly informative. Like ANA, all the other state associations are facing challenges in matters of public notices, image promotion, and hiring. I learned about resources for hiring journalists and we brainstormed on revenue ideas and more. I have more notes and information to sort through and am excited to be sharing information and ideas in the coming weeks.

Two reminders …

First, email notices have gone out to all the contest winners – but you will have to come to the convention on Oct. 9 to learn what place you got and who’ll receive the highest honors. We can’t wait to share. New this year, we have an early bird discount for convention registrations beginning next week on Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Please watch our weekly newsletter and convention page for more information.

Second, the Freedom of Information nomination forms were sent out a couple of weeks ago. If you haven’t, please take time to submit your nomination today – deadline is August 20. If you need a nomination form it can be downloaded from our website.

And a quick note about State Sen. Navarrete from LD30, or I should say former Sen. Navarrete. He has been charged with multiple sex crimes against minors and resigned at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 10. There have been questions about how he will be replaced. Under state law, the replacement must be a Democrat. LD30’s Democratic precinct committeemen will nominate three replacements, and the Maricopa County Board of supervisors will choose the next senator from that group.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson