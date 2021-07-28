Notes from the ANA Director

Next week I am off to Madison, Wisconsin for the NAM Annual Conference (Newspaper Association Managers). I am looking forward to meeting fellow executive directors and learning new and innovative ideas to bring to our members. It will be a three-day experience packed with learning and information gathering. I won’t have a ‘Note from the ANA Director’ next week, but August 11 will be full of ideas!

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned that House bill HR 3940 was introduced earlier this year. Recently, the Senate introduced SB 2434, a similar bill to the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. I am asking all of you to reach out to your Senators and ask them to cosponsor this bill. I am also asking you to reach out again to your members of the House of Representatives to ask for their support – preferably as a cosponsor, as well. Time is of the essence, so please contact them today or early next week. A phone call is best, but emails can also be effective. If you aren’t sure who your representative is, click here. (If you think that your representative has already signed on, we have a list of current cosponsors at www.newspapers.org/ljsa).

And finally, calling all you publishers. I sent out the Freedom of Information nomination forms earlier this week. If you haven’t, please take time to submit your nomination today!

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson