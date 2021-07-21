Notes from the ANA Director

We have some interesting stories in this week’s newsletter. I would like to point out two of them – Adweek’s: Print Works and Here’s the Brain Science to Prove It; and a resource guide for reporters: Reporting in Indigenous Communities.

Print is here to stay, but that does not make it any easier to sell. Anytime a salesperson can cite real science is helpful. For example, from one of the studies “Print ads in direct mail have an average lifespan of 17 days whereas email has a lifespan of 1.5 hours and social media mere minutes, according to research from the Go Inspire Group.” I encourage you to read the article and share it with your teams.

The Indigenous population of Arizona intersects all our news organizations and I understand that working with cultures different than your own can be daunting. Please have a look at the website for a helpful resource. I would like to know your thoughts.

Finally, on to the topic of recreational marijuana advertising. I have spent many hours with John Moody, ANA’s legislative lobbyist, reviewing the law and language of Arizona Proposition 207 (Marijuana Legalization Initiative) and what other state’s laws are.

After much debate and thought, the conclusion we arrived at is this: While advertising of marijuana is allowed, as prescribed by Arizona law, such advertising continues to be prohibited and illegal under current Federal law. As a result, until this conflict of laws is resolved by the U.S. Congress or the Courts, the ANA must continue to advise its members to avoid the risk of acting in violation of Federal law. I know that many of you were hoping for something more specific, but until we get further clarification from our state legislators (as other states have received) or changes made by the U.S. Congress, we cannot come to any other conclusion. Additionally, I have consulted with our friends at the Arizona Broadcasters Association, and they are advising the same. You can read ANA’s official recommendation here.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655

Lisa Simpson