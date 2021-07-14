Notes from the ANA Director

We are in the middle of July and things are mostly quiet.

The state legislature is still buzzing over the ballot audit and Cyber Ninjas. And with what appears to be a packed field of primaries for several of the state offices, our members should have plenty of advertising opportunities next year.

I am also excited to let you know that I am attending the NAM conference in August. I will be interacting with executive directors from different states and hope to be bringing new ideas to help us grow!

I will once again be hosting a seminar on political advertising at the convention on October 9. I hope to see you all there! We have included some of the other seminars that you can look forward to in ANA’s weekly newsletter.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson