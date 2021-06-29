Notes from the ANA Director

Here we are at the end of June, halfway through 2021. I would like to welcome two new members to the ANA: Patagonia Regional Times and azbigmedia.com. If you know of anyone that should be a member but isn’t, send them my way!

We’re at the 169th day of the Legislative Session, and I wish I could say the end was in sight – but at this point no one really knows. We have seen no changes on any of the bills ANA is monitoring.

I have recently spoken with the Mesa Police Department about their plan to encrypt the city’s police scanners and discussed with them at length about their reasoning and concerns. We also talked about ideas on how to ensure that we (news media) retain access to breaking news. Mesa Police are willing to work with affected news outlets to make sure they have access to these channels. They are not the first law enforcement group to look at this type of change – others across the country have already enacted similar programs and we expect more to follow. I am interested in hearing from you … how many newspapers make use of police scanners? Please let me know, I am happy to put a call together to discuss.

Judging is well underway for the 2021 contest and your ANA staff and Convention Committee are working to finalize the lineup for the 2021 convention workshops. Stay tuned for more information.

Finally, I have had the pleasure of speaking with many of you and am building a priority list of things the ANA needs to be working on. I will share more in the weeks to come. Please reach out anytime to share ideas or concerns.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson