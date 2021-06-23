Notes from the ANA Director

Hello Members,

Today marks the 162nd day of the Arizona State Legislative Session. Legislative business has been taking up a lot of my time as we are hoping to see a budget pass before a government shutdown takes place.

The House adjourned yesterday without doing any business when all but one of the House Democrats boycotted the meeting. Meanwhile, the Senate worked until the wee hours of the morning to get the budget passed. (After admittedly taking a break to cheer on the Phoenix Suns!).

Attached to the Senate’s budget deal is language regarding public notices. John Moody, ANA’s legislative lawyer, and I worked to rally support against this but were unable to affect any change. The change here is any new newspaper can begin taking public notices as long as they meet the other requirements, which include it still being a printed publication. Here is the language:

We have heard that there is the same language in the House plan. I will keep you posted.

If you ever have any questions or concerns do not hesitate to reach out to me – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655 or my cell (602) 326-9588. We are working on future initiatives, so stay tuned.

Stay cool!

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson