Notes from the ANA Director

Happy Thanksgiving! 2021 has been another challenging year for everyone. From how to handle COVID to Staffing, Budgeting, Inflation, and loads of other crazy things. But even through all of that, I am truly thankful to have joined the Arizona Newspapers Association. Yes, newspapers are dealing with an image issue but there is so much opportunity. Thank you all for your patience and guidance as I have assumed my duties. It has only (already?) been 7 months.

2022 will see ANA experiencing many changes. Some have already started. We have said goodbye to our Communications Manager, Julie O’Keefe, who has been a rock for us for 8 years. And soon, Cindy London will be retiring after 17 years. Sarah Flynn will be joining us next week to fill a hybrid of both roles. She comes to us with a background in administration and management. While Ms. Flynn is new to our industry, her energy and creativity will bring a new dimension to the ANA that I am very excited about.

During this transition time, our newsletter – This Week @ ANA – will be coming out 1x per month. We will have new content and features beginning in 2022, including member newspaper spotlights, employee features and guest writers.

A reminder that the ANA offices are closed Thursday. November 25th and Friday, November 26th.

There will be more to come, so stay tuned! And as always, feedback and comments are welcome. L.simpson@ananews.com, cell: 602-326-9588, office: 602-261-7655

Many blessings to you all!

Lisa