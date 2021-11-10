Notes from the ANA Director

As I write this note, I cannot help but think that tomorrow is Veteran’s Day. From Wikipedia: “Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans, who are people who have served in the United States Armed Forces (that were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable). It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.” I have many fond memories of going to a Veteran’s Day parade with my grandfather (a Pearl Harbor survivor), it meant a lot to him.

Last week, I asked for feedback on how the ANA can better serve you – our members. In case you don’t know how to reach me, call: (602) 326-9588 or email: l.simpson@ananews.com. I’d really like to hear from everyone, your thoughts matter to me!

LJSA News: Newspapers are taking stands on getting this passed. One newspaper in Oregon ran a BLANK front page. Please keep up the pressure. Please share with me any extraordinary measures or Op-eds that your papers are doing to support this legislation.

Legislative Updates: For those of you covering DPS activities in Phoenix. In the recent court ruling (City of Phoenix lawsuit challenging HB2893), the Court only invalidated the provisions affecting the City of Phoenix as violative of the single-subject rule. Thus, the DPS video provisions of Section 20 of HB2893 was not affected by this ruling. The city argued the entire bill should be voided but the Court disagreed. So, the DPS video provision remains in effect

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com, cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson