Notes from the ANA Director

Hi ANA Members!

It’s already into June and Phoenix is due for its first 110+ degree day of the year this weekend. I am excited to announce that we have just over 1,100 entries for our BNC contest. It looks like a lot of folks worked over the weekend to get those in. Thank you! Julie O’Keefe is getting everything wrapped up and will be sending them off to Oregon Press Association, our 2021 contest partners for judging.

Speaking of the contest, save the date for the annual convention – October 9th, in Chandler, at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino. We are excited to announce that Gordon Borrell will be one of our speakers. He has great insights into newspaper trends. There will be more details coming soon, please stay tuned. I am looking forward to seeing you all there.

The Legislative session is still open. There was a brief House session on Monday that didn’t see anything that affected us. John Moody is keeping an eye on things and we are really hoping to see this wrapped up by June 30th. Probably won’t be a lot to report in the Friday Legislative Report, please reach out if you have any questions.

It’s a short note this week. Stay cool!

Lisa Simpson