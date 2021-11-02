Notes from the ANA Director

Welcome November!

A few topics I would like to talk about this week are webinars, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA), newsroom resources and Arizona legislative news.

Gordon Borrell conducted a follow up webinar especially for ANA members on his 2031 projections: A Glimpse at 2031 – What Does A Successful Newspaper Look Like A Decade From Now? It was a pared down version of his session at our convention. There were some interesting statistics shared, for example in 10 years, the demographic trends point towards smaller families and the majority of your audience will be overweight, over 60 and controlling 85% of the wealth. Are you prepared for that? Mr. Borrell was gracious enough to share a recording of the webinar (we also have a link on our website) so be sure and check it out. However, I would like to say we only had three people attend the live webinar … I’m planning for 2022 and need your input on what webinars and training you would find interesting and attend. It would be very helpful for our ANA members to tell me what you need.

Newspapers and organizations across the country have been working hard on the LJSA legislation. It has been removed from the reconciliation bill, along with a lot of other programs. Both of our Arizona senators are supporters, but I would encourage you to reach out to them and ask them to reinforce the need for this to get it back on the bill. Read more at America’s Newspapers.

Last month I met with an organization that provides resources to newspapers called The Council on Foreign Relations Local Journalists Initiatives. I found them to be very passionate about local journalism and how they can help. They provide free resources to help you draw connections between the local issues you cover and national and global dynamics. To sign up for their monthly webinar series, virtual Local Journalists Workshop, and access to experts in U.S. foreign policy and analysis, email them at localjournalists@cfr.org. I encourage publishers to share this with your editors and see what they have to offer.

Lastly, on November 2, the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously upheld the lower court ruling that the state legislature illegally included ban on mask mandates and several other pieces of non-budget legislation in budget bills. Included in that was the definition of a “Newspaper”, this means it remains unchanged. The ANA Legislative Team will continue to keep a close eye on the next session and keep you posted.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson