Notes from the ANA Director

Happy Halloween!

It’s that spooky time of the year when everyone looks at budgets. How are your budgeting efforts going? Any great ideas heading into 2022? With next year’s political season, I hope you are all finding ways to incorporate that into your budget. At our convention, I conducted a ‘Political Brainstorming’ session and I have been asked if I would be willing to do that as a webinar – how many of you would participate?

Speaking of budgets – don’t forget to sign up for the Gordon Borrell webinar that is happing this Friday, Oct. 29. It’s free, potentially a little scary, but definitely informative.

I spent Monday and Tuesday of this week on the road, this time in the northeast part of Arizona. A big shout out to The Navajo Times and White Mountain Independent for being great hosts. I was blown away at the actual area both of those papers cover and some of the great ideas they have implemented. Did you know that The Navajo Times prints their own paper and is the only Native American paper to do so?

Since the weather has changed and the convention is over, I will be on the road a lot more. If you have any special events or needs that I should be a part of, let me know.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson